Mohave Community College board member Judy Selberg will retire from the governing board in June, the college announced Friday.
Selberg represents MCC's District 5, which covers the areas of northern Lake Havasu City, southern Mohave Valley. and Yucca. Her seat will be included on the November ballot.
Selberg said she is retiring to be closer to family on the east coast.
Her last MCC Board meeting serving as a trustee will be June 9.
“I am so very proud to have served my communities and citizens here in Mohave County,” Selberg said in a prepared statement. “Being part of such a successful Board for as many years as I have, has afforded me the opportunity to help make MCC the powerful force it has become for the development and growth so important to Mohave County.”
She has represented MCC District 5 for the past 14 years and served as board secretary for many of those years.
Selberg said that among her goals as a trustee were to help ensure MCC has state of the art technology and learning opportunities that prepare students for the 21st century job market.
“The future looks very bright indeed as we move forward with the Strategic Plans we are creating and putting into place,” she said. “They are student centered and futuristic! I look forward to returning as a winter visitor and seeing what we continue to accomplish. Thank you students, staff, instructors and community members.”
She is also happy that she was able to use her experience and expertise to oversee fiscal responsibility and enhance training opportunities for business and health sciences and encourage high school graduates to continue their education.
“Dr. Selberg has been an exceptional Trustee,” said MCC President Dr. Stacy Klippenstein. “She always represents the thoughts of her constituents while keeping the needs of students at the forefront of all decisions. I know she will be missed by me, the students and employees of Mohave Community College.”
Her retirement means two board positions will be included on the ballots for the Nov. 8 general election. Board Trustee Vance Miller left the board in December to spend more time with his children and grandchildren during retirement. Mohave County Superintendent Mike File appointed Candida Hunter to serve out the remainder of Miller’s term representing the voters of District 1, which covers northern Mohave County and a portion of Kingman.
Interested candidates should follow the nonpartisan filing dates and complete the nonpartisan candidate packet, which are available from the Mohave County Elections Department. Call 928-753-0733 for information. Candidates for Mohave Community College Board of Governors must file their packets with Mohave County Elections, 700 W. Beale Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.