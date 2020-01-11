A 15-year-old male was arrested Saturday evening after he posted a school shooting threat on social media.
Lake Havasu City Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit was notified of the juvenile’s Snapchat photo of two guns with the caption, “Don’t go to school on Monday,” according to a press release.
Detectives learned that the juvenile is a student at Sequoia Choice.
Police contacted the 15-year-old at his residence Saturday evening and placed him under arrest. He was charged with threats and disrupting an educational facility.
Further investigation revealed there was no credible threat to the school and no other subjects were involved, according to police.
The juvenile intended the post as a “joke” and did not have access to any firearms, the press release said.
School administrators were notified of the situation.
