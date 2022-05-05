KINGMAN -- The Mohave County Sheriff's Department says it is on scene at Kingman High School on Bank Street after getting reports about an armed person. The reports are so far unconfirmed.
 
Kingman High School has been placed on lockdown as a precaution, the sheriff's department said.
The sheriff's department announced the lockdown around 11:30 a.m.
Residents are being asked to avoid the area. 
 
