Felony charges are being sought this week against a Kingman high school student who brought a gun onto a school bus, before accidentally shooting a 15-year-old classmate in the leg.
According to police, Lee Williams High School student brought the handgun to school. When classes adjourned, both the 14-year-old student and the victim boarded the bus to Dolan Springs. According to police, the suspect began to handle his weapon shortly after the bus departed Lee Williams High School. The gun discharged, at which time the victim was injured.
Upon exiting the bus, the victim told the bus driver that he was fine, according to Kingman investigators. The victim was later transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.
According to the Kingman Police Department, initial information provided by the victim and witnesses appeared to be inconsistent and conflicting.
School resource officers and Kingman Police detectives ultimately served a search warrant at the alleged shooter’s home in Dolan Springs. According to police, the student had discarded the weapon and bullets prior to officers’ arrival at his home, but the student agreed to lead investigators to where he had placed the weapon and ammunition.
According to police, assorted bullets were present at the location, but the handgun was not found.
Investigation in the case remained ongoing as of this week. According to the Kingman Police Department, charges are being sought against the 14-year-old suspect. Felony counts remain pending in the case, including charges of disorderly conduct with a weapon, aggravated assault, endangerment, possession of a firearm on school grounds, discharging a firearm in city limits and weapons misconduct.
Investigators do not believe the suspect intended to harm the victim or other students at the school.
