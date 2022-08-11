Kingman Police investigators have ruled suicide in the case of a Bullhead City man who died in custody at Mohave County Jail earlier this year.
The Kingman Police Department on Thursday announced the close of its investigation into the death of 35-year-old Jesse G. Gardner, who died May 12 while in transit from Bullhead City to the county jail. Bullhead City Police officers arrested Gardner on the evening of his death, on charges of aggravated assault against a healthcare professional.
Police officials said Gardner was not breathing and unresponsive when he arrived at the jail. Kingman paramedics later pronounced Gardner dead at the scene.
According to the Kingman Police Department, investigators learned that Gardner had maneuvered his restraints around his own neck while in transit from Bullhead City to Mohave County Jail, causing him to die by asphyxiation.
Kingman officials say the Mohave County Attorney’s Office has reviewed the case, and determined that no criminal action resulted in Gardner’s death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.