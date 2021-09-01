A Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested Tuesday evening after allegations of sexual conduct with a minor were revealed, according to MCSO.
According to the Kingman Police Department, Andrew J. Sundberg, 22, was arrested on Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. on a felony charge of sexual conduct with a minor
Sundberg’s arrest is the result of an investigation that began on August 26th, after MCSO learned of criminal allegations involving Sundberg. The allegations involved sexual conduct with a minor, according to KPD. MCSO immediately contacted KPD to open an investigation, an MCSO press release said.
The investigation revealed that the incident occurred at a home in the 3000 block of Van Marter Ct. during a party held on June 30, according to KPD. Investigators learned that both Sundberg and the victim had consumed alcohol and were intoxicated. The victim, who is a 15-year-old female, is associated with Sundberg through mutual friends.
KPD detectives interviewed Sundberg on Tuesday. Sundberg, who admitted involvement in the sexual conduct, was subsequently arrested and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.
“This is shocking and despicable behavior,” Sheriff Doug Schuster said. “Sundberg has betrayed the trust of the public and law enforcement alike. My thoughts are with the victim and we will assist the Kingman Police Department in any way we can to ensure he is prosecuted to the fullest degree.”
Sundberg was hired as a detention officer in January 2018 and promoted to Deputy in January 2020, graduating from the police academy in June 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.