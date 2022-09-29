The Kingman Police Department is investigating an apparent suicide that took place this week, in the police department’s parking lot.
According to investigators, the 64-year-old Kingman resident drove himself to the police station Wednesday afternoon, concerning his possible involvement in a criminal investigation.
