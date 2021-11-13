After ending the season on a seven-game winning streak, the Lake Havasu football team will host a state playoff game for the first time since 2015.
The Knights earned the No. 5 seed in the 4A state bracket and will host No. 12 Canyon Del Oro in the first round on Nov. 19. The Dorado from Canyon Del Oro will travel over four and a half hours to Havasu from Tucson.
State playoff brackets from the 6A to 4A conferences were announced in a selection show on Saturday morning. The first round matchup will be the first state playoff game at Lee Barnes Stadium since its renovation.
“As soon as it was released, I was getting messages from everybody,” Knights coach Karl Thompson said. “We had several people watching, players, the athletic department and coaches.”
Havasu will make its second consecutive postseason appearance after losing in the 4A Conference play-in round last year. The Knights, as the No. 15 seed, fell 62-28 to No. 2 Casa Grande.
The last time the Knights hosted a playoff game, the purple and gold, as the No. 7 seed, defeated No. 10 Casa Grande 30-14 in the first round of the Division IV playoffs. At the time, the Arizona Interscholastic Association aligned football teams in divisions and sections.
Although the Knights competed in the 4A Conference play-in round last year, the 2015 season was officially the last time the program competed in the state playoffs. That playoff run ended with a 17-14 semifinal road loss to eventual champion Pusch Ridge.
The state semifinals are the furthest the Knights advanced during Thompson’s tenure. The longest playoff run in school history ended as the state runner up in 1974.
“We’re excited to get that home game,” Thompson said. “Not many teams in Lake Havasu football history has gotten that.
“I’m really proud of the boys, the coaching staff, and everyone’s efforts to get to this point. It’s been a lot of hard work. A lot of offseason work, a lot of summer work and a lot of season work to get to this point…We’re to the final 16 teams left in 4A so what a great honor to be there.”
Havasu (7-2, 4-0 Southwest) ended up the regular season on Friday with a 48-13 victory over the Youngker Roughriders at home. The Knights wrapped up the season as undefeated Southwest Region champions – the first time they went unbeaten in region/section play since 2014.
The Dorado ended the regular season with a 49-19 victory over Sahuaro to improve their record to 6-4. Canyon Del Oro (3-1 Kino) finished second in its region behind 9-0 Casa Grande, which received the No. 2 seed in the 4A state tournament.
