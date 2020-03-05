PARKER -- The La Paz County Sheriff’s Office deputy that was accused of racial profiling last year has been terminated.
La Paz Sheriff’s Captain Curt Bagby said Thursday morning that Deputy Eli Max was officially terminated from employment with the department on February 19. No further information has been released because the department's attorney asked the department “to wait for the appeal to be over,” Bagby said.
On Sept. 19, 2019, Lake Havasu City resident Phillip Colbert, 22, was driving south on State Route 95 to visit his father, a Parker resident. Colbert, who is black, said Deputy Max followed him closely for 10 minutes. Colbert began recording the encounter because it felt strange to have a police officer following him for so long when he knew he hadn’t done anything wrong, he said.
He was eventually pulled over by Max, who cited the tree-shaped air freshener hanging on his mirror as the reason for the stop, saying that it obstructed his view in violation of state law.
Max also repeatedly asked Colbert if he smoked marijuana. Each time, Colbert said “no.” He also asked if he had any cocaine or heroin. Max also said Colbert looked nervous and accused him of not being truthful. He tried to get Colbert’s consent for a field sobriety test and a search of his vehicle.
Colbert would not consent to the sobriety test or the search.
Eventually, Max let Colbert go on his way without citing or arresting him. The entire encounter lasted about 40 minutes. Colbert filed a complaint with the La Paz County Sheriff’s Office.
Bagby released this statement on the matter in September: “Our Deputies attend a Police Academy like every other certified officer. They learn the basic requirements of Law Enforcement and then attend an approximate 12 week field training program. During that time, they learn from several different trainers and come up with their own ‘style of law enforcement’.
The Arizona Revised Statutes (traffic section), has multiple pages of infractions that officers are asked to enforce. One of the infractions is ‘obstructed view.’ The upper administration at the La Paz County Sheriff’s Office does not micromanage the Deputies and they don’t proactively seek out officer error. If there are formal written complaints regarding an officer, the administrators will review the complaint and, if needed, will request an investigation be completed.
We are still collecting information on the complaints coming in regarding this specific incident but will not release any further information until the investigation is completed.
I can assure you that we are community oriented and we do not want citizens to be treated with any disrespect. If we learn during this investigation, that our Deputy committed any infractions, policy, legal or otherwise, we will handle the matter quickly and efficiently.”
