Lake Havasu City is temporarily banning the mooring of boats in the Bridgewater Channel, including at London Bridge Beach Park and at Rotary Community Park. The new rules, announced Tuesday, are an attempt to encourage social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. People who violate the order will be subject to civil sanctions and fines, the city said in a news release.
City Manager Jess Knudson said the governor's order for Arizona residents to stay at home allows cities and towns to institute their own protective orders. The volume of boaters parking in the Channel made it impossible for the public to maintain social distancing, Knudson said.
(2) comments
I’m a boater and this is a smart move.
I agree!
