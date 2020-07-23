Lake Havasu City's mask mandate has been extended to Sept. 1. The rules requiring face coverings in public places were set to expire on July 21.
Mayor Cal Sheehy said the mask requirement is necessary to slow the spread of coronavirus amid rising case numbers in Havasu and Mohave County.
"This requirement will help build public confidence in the continued and safe reopening of the Arizona Economy," Sheehy said in an emailed statement. "We continue to coordinate with state and local health officials in an effort to keep the public safe."
According to the mayor's order, residents and visitors are required to wear a mask over their noses and mouths whenever they are visiting a business in Havasu city limits or attending a public meeting at a city facility.
Everyone over 6 years old is required to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth at any business that serves the public within city limits, according to his proclamation. Face masks are not required at businesses that don't interact with the public as long as social distancing guidelines are followed. Exceptions are also being made for religious ceremonies, at designated seating areas in restaurant,s and outdoor exercise activities.
