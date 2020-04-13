Chief Pilafas
After conducting a nationwide recruitment effort, Lake Havasu City announced Monday the hiring of Peter J. Pilafas as its new fire chief.
 
According to a news release from the city, Pilafas has 24 years of experience in the fire service, most recently serving as the deputy fire chief for the Village of Oak Park, Illinois, since 2015.  Pilafas also served as adjunct faculty at the College of DuPage in the fire science program teaching courses such as fire prevention, firefighter safety & survival and building construction.  
 
City Manager Jess Knudson said he is excited to have Pilafas begin his new role in Havasu. Pilafas will work from his Lake Havasu City residence for a period of time while he self-quarantines after out-of-state travel.    
 
“Chief Pilafas is the right leader to guide the Fire Department, ensure a collaborative approach with the City departments and regional partners, and serve the residents of Lake Havasu City," Knudsen said in a news release. "We are lucky to have someone with an impressive fire service, leadership and financial background join our team."
 
Chief Pilafas holds an MBA from Benedictine University and will achieve his Executive Fire Officer credentials after completing the National Fire Academy program this summer.
 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.