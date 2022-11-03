Lake Havasu City police had additional officers posted at Thunderbolt Middle School Thursday morning after hearing about rumors of a school shooting threat.
The rumors appear to be unfounded, according to Lake Havasu City.
The city said on its Facebook page that the school resource officer at Thunderbolt Middle School received information about a possible shooting threat.
According to the post, officers with Lake Havasu City Police Department investigated the threat and were not able to verify it. There does not appear to be any direct threat to the school or students, the post says.
Students and parents can report potential concerns to any school staff member, SRO Officer Dwain Fernandez or Officer Angus McCabe.
The threat rumors came one day after a middle school student in Kingman was arrested for allegedly making shooting threats at the campus there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.