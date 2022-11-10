Lake Havasu City police have released additional information about a crash that killed a Lake Havasu High School student Wednesday night.
Police said in a news release that a 2008 Honda Fit was headed west on Chemehuevi Boulevard when the driver failed to negotiate a left-hand curve at Silver King Drive, which caused the vehicle to leave the roadway and roll over, striking large landscaping rocks.
The car was occupied by a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl. The girl, who was identified as Aaliyah Calvert, was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to Havasu Regional Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.
Police said the intersection of Chemehuevi Boulevard and Silver King Drrive was closed for several hours due to the investigation.
Police said the crash is still under investigation, but speed appears to be a factor.
Earlier: A Lake Havasu High School student was killed late Wednesday night in a car crash at Chemehuevi Boulevard and Silver Saddle Drive.
According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, the accident occurred just after 11 p.m. In an email announcement, Lake Havasu High School identified the student as Aalliyah Calvert. School officials said counselors will be available for students on campus today.
Additional details about the accident were not immediately available, but police spokesman Sgt. Tyler Tribolet said the department plans to issue a news release later today.
Tribolet said no additional information will be released about the people involved because they are juveniles.
So sad, but I wonder why a 16 yr old is out that late on a school night. Guess I'm just ageing myself.
