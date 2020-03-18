Lake Havasu City declared a state of emergency on Wednesday, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, following similar announcements from Mohave County, Kingman, and Bullhead City.
The proclamation by Mayor Cal Sheehy urges citizens to remain calm and follow the CDC guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic including social distancing and good personal hygiene. Sheehy said the emergency declaration could also help the city and its citizens receive emergency relief funding as it comes available from the federal and state governments.
“It is not known whether that would be a requirement or not, but we also want to let other governments that are working on this – state and federal – that there is a state of emergency here in Lake Havasu City,” Sheehy said.
City officials have been urging citizens to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and the Arizona Department of Health Services since the pandemic was officially announced, but Sheehy said this declaration is another way to drive home the point.
“I have been saying it, but this is a document that encourages our citizens to follow the guidance of the CDC and to remain vigilant during these unprecedented times,” he said.
Although Lake Havasu City is in a state of emergency, Sheehy said the city still operates under city code through the Arizona Revised Statues and the declaration doesn’t give the city any additional powers.
“These are unprecedented times in our country and our community, but Lake Havasu City is full of citizens that are engaged and passionate,” Sheehy said. “I just remind them to remain calm. We will get through this. Be kind through this process, because it is going to be some trying times for many of our citizens. We are working around the clock to ensure the safety of our citizens in every way that we can.”
The emergency declaration comes following similar declarations from the Bullhead City Council and Kingman Mayor Jen Miles. Chairman of the Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop also declared an emergency for the unincorporated areas of Mohave County on Wednesday during a press conference.
“The steps we take today are for the continued health and safety of our constituents because other counties and states are experiencing more cases of this virus and we want to take steps to protect our citizens,” Bishop said.
Bishop said the hope is for the emergency declaration to free up relief funding more quickly and it will help speed up the county’s response time when the need for fast action arises.
“Declaring an emergency ensures that the county has all the necessary tools available in place to address the needs of the public,” Bishop said.
Like Sheehy, Bishop said the county plans to follow state and federal guidelines in response to the epidemic.
“We are doing everything we can at the moment,” Supervisor Gary Watson said. “Remain calm, remain faithful in your government, and we will live through this.”
Havasu’s emergency declaration
In a press release issued by Lake Havasu City following the emergency declaration, Sheehy asked businesses and citizens to do their part to stop the spread.
“We ask that public gathering places, such as bars, clubs, libraries, gyms, and other places where groups in excess of 10 congregate, are asked to take measures to implement social distancing. All restaurants, food courts, cafes, coffeehouses, retail food facilities, and other similar businesses and establishments are asked to take measures to implement social distancing, and increase the use of delivery service, window service, drive-through window service, or drive-up service and to use precautions in doing so to mitigate the potential transmission of COVID-19, including social distancing. We are asking all businesses to implement social distancing, limits on household purchases of essential items to protect the health and safety of the citizens of Lake Havasu City.”
Sheehy said the city has been assured that the supply chain is intact, and grocery stores will remain open.
Sheehy also said he is in daily contact with Governor Doug Ducey and mayors around Arizona to share best practices. He said he is also in contact with Senator Martha McSally’s office, and is urging federal leaders to act quickly on programs to help employees in the city who are being financially impacted.
