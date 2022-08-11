The Lake Havasu Unified School District has updated its covid protocols and will stop notifying families of when students are possibly exposed to the coronavirus.
With the new school year starting this past Monday, LHUSD student services director Jon Moss says the district updated its covid protocols to “reflect” that there is no longer a state of emergency for covid in Arizona.
“The district is no longer collecting information regarding covid.,” Moss said. “We are no longer contact tracing or providing notification of exposure.”
LHUSD’s latest covid document, which is available to view on the district website, was created based on CDC and Health Department guidance and was approved by the Mohave County Health Department, Moss says.
The document lists what students, and their families should do when exposed, and testing positive to coronavirus. If a student is exposed, then students who are up to date on the covid vaccine do not need to quarantine unless experiencing symptoms and should consider testing five days after being exposed.
For those students who are exposed and are not up to date on their vaccine and are experiencing covid symptoms the district document says families should apply best wellness practices and the student should isolate at home for at least five days until they are fever free for 24 hours.
A student who has been exposed but is asymptotic and not up to date on the vaccine should consider isolating and social distancing.
When a student who tests positive for covid, the document says they should isolate for five days and return after 24 hours of being fever free. If the positive student is not experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, they should still isolate themselves for five days.
According to Moss, students who miss school due to illness “are allowed one school day for each absent day in which to make up work.”
It is also important to keep in mind, Moss says, the beginning of school is “always” accompanied by an increase in respiratory illness.
“LHUSD continues to ask staff and families to support a healthy learning environment by staying home or keeping students who are sick at home until they are fever-free for 24 hours and any other symptoms have improved,” Moss said.
According to Moss, LHUSD is in regular communication with the county health department and the district will continue to monitor our schools for any health-related concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.