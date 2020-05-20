Boat-In Beaches & Campsites
Lake Havasu and the nearby stretches of the Colorado River -- Arizona's "West Coast" -- are known for having a multitude of hidden coves and beaches. Some beaches are only accessible by boat and many have amenities such as barbecue grills, portable restrooms, and shaded picnic tables.
Top Boat-In Beaches Along Lake Havasu
Cattail Cove & Three Dunes
Friendly Island
The Sandbar
Skier's Island
Steamboat Cove
One of the most fun things to do in Lake Havasu City is boating – and camping! Take in the sights of Lake Havasu while picnicking or camping at one of many beautiful shoreline boat-in campsites. What’s the advantage of camping on a beach that’s only accessible by boat? Privacy, convenience, and adventure!
Boat-in camping is a great way to spend an adventurous weekend. Imagine camping on your own private beach for a night or two. Boat-in camping is inexpensive and provides the opportunity for a unique and unforgettable experience in the beauty of nature. No reservations are needed and there is usually at least one site available, encouraging those spur-of-the-moment getaways whether you are in the mood to kick back and relax, hang out with some old friends, or enjoy a romantic evening under the stars.
Just because you're camping, that doesn't mean you can't enjoy the finer things. In the blink of an eye, you can jump on your boat and head over one of several restaurants that provide free courtesy docks. Sit down for some fine cuisine and then head back over to your private beach campsite for the night.
Many of the sites have hiking trails that access breathtaking views during the day and the beachfront areas are perfect spots to gaze up at the cloudless, star-filled night sky. Leashed pets are welcome, so all members of the family can get in on the fun!
Bring your houseboat, pontoon boat, speed boat, or fishing boat and camp your way. Set up a tent or sleep in the comfort of your own houseboat or cabin cruiser. While maintaining the spirit of “roughin’ it" style camping, convenient amenities are also offered on the majority of the campsites. Restroom facilities, picnic tables, shade cabanas, and built-in charcoal barbecues are installed at most locations.
