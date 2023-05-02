A Las Vegas man was arrested last week after an alleged DUI accident that resulted in as many as three injuries.
Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to the area of Mesquite Avenue and Querio Drive after receiving reports of a traffic accident involving two vehicles. According to police, the driver of a silver Chevy Silverado was traveling eastbound near the intersection when his vehicle was struck by a blue Volkswagen. After the initial collision, the Volkswagen struck a nearby building, causing damage to the structure. The Silverado similarly struck a nearby palm tree, where it came to a stop.
The Silverado’s occupants were transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for evaluation. The Volkswagen’s driver, identified as 68-year-old David P. McKinnon, was found lying in the passenger floorboard of his vehicle.
According to police, McKinnon crawled out of his vehicle at the scene, where he allegedly showed visible signs of impairment.
Police say McKinnon informed officers at the scene that he had used marijuana prior to driving. According to the police report, officers observed a black THC vape pen and a plastic tube containing a marijuana cigarette inside McKinnon’s vehicle.
According to police, McKinnon was incoherent while speaking with officers at the scene, and appeared unable to answer simple questions such as where he had been coming from at the time of the accident.
Upon further inspection of McKinnon’s vehicle, officers allegedly identified a white straw that had been cut at one end. The “tooter” straw allegedly contained white powder residue that officers believed to be either cocaine or methamphetamine, according to the report.
Due to McKinnon’s apparent disorientation, officers did not obtain a full statement from him at that time, according to police.
McKinnon was charged with misdemeanor counts including DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal damage to property. Officers obtained a warrant to collect a sample of McKinnon’s blood for future testing at the Lake Havasu City Jail.
According to the police report, McKinnon himself was later transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center due to medical issues which have not been made public as of Tuesday. McKinnon was later flown from the facility to a Las Vegas hospital for further medical treatment.
