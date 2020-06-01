Two Laughlin resorts will open a day earlier than expected. Golden Entertainment announced Monday that Aquarius Casino Resort and Edgewater Casino Resort will reopen restaurants and hotel check-in on Wednesday, June, 3, and casinos will open at 12:01 Thursday, June 4. Both properties had initially planned to open on Thursday.
The hotels are offering a 45 percent discount on all room reservations. Golden Entertainment said in a news release the resorts have implemented safety and sanitation measures, and will limit occupancy to 50 percent according to Nevada state guidelines.
