The Laughlin River Run is officially returning for 2020
Billed as the largest motorcycle gathering on the west coast, the 38th annual River Run is scheduled for April 23-26, said Golden Entertainment, the management company behind three large casino resorts in Laughlin.
Whether the popular event would return in 2020 was uncertain in January, when the local chamber of commerce declared it had been removed from the organization’s event calendar because promoters couldn’t be tracked down.
The hotel company said Monday that the Aquarius Casino, Colorado Belle Casino and Edgewater Casino in Laughlin would offer room packages for the event again this year.
The event annually draws more than 20,000 attendees. This year’s event includes participation by motorcycle brands such as Harley Davidson, Law Tigers, Ciro3D, Indian Motorcycles and Vance & Hines.
In addition to accessories and parts that will be available for purchase, there will be food and drinks, including a bar and live DJs at the Center Circle located right outside the entrance of Colorado Belle, an assortment of clothing and leather accessories, and more. Colorado Belle’s “D” Deck will host the Ink Mayhem tattoo convention with more than 100 tattoo artists.
The Edgewater E Center will host live entertainment throughout the weekend, starting with the Grand Funk Railroad on Friday, April 24. Hailing from Michigan, the “We’re an American Band” group is known for their crowd rocking music style and toured extensively over the past five decades to sold out audiences.
Kenny Wayne Shepherd will take the stage on Saturday, April 25. The blues singer and guitarist has headlined for iconic rock acts such as Van Halen, The Eagles and the Rolling Stones and has appeared as a musical guest on national late-night shows, including the Tonight Show with Jay Leno.
Tickets start at $20, plus taxes and fees and are available for purchase at Edgewater-Casino.com or Coloradobelle.com
More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.
