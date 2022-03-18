Areas of State Route 95 were closed Friday afternoon in Lake Havasu City for a funeral procession that included dozens of state, county and local law enforcement officers.
The procession began at about 12:30 p.m., at Havasu’s Lietz-Fraze funeral home, and traveled along SR95 to I-40. Lake Havasu City Police officers, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies and Arizona State Police officers joined the procession in honor of Department of Public Safety Officer Leo Becenti, who was killed in a motor vehicle accident on March 10 while responding to a disturbance in the Kingman area.
A funeral service will be held at Lietz-Fraze’s Kingman location for Becenti on Saturday, before his remains are interred.
“It’s a sad day for the community, but it’s nice to see everyone gathered together to pay their respects,” said Lietz-Fraze owner Kristen Lietz. “Law enforcement officers traveled from all over to be here. And we’re very fortunate to have never had to do this before today.”
