Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies gathered Thursday afternoon in the area of Craggy Wash, where they staged an apparent joint-operation on federally-managed land. The area has remained popular among permitted campers and recreational vehicle enthusiasts beyond the Lake Havasu City limits.
Details of the operation, its purpose or ultimate suspects remained unknown as of Thursday evening. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
(2) comments
Usually there's a BLM camp host that makes sure everyone abides by their 14 day permits - during snowbird season, don't know how long the hosts are there though since it's now late May. It doesn't take all of this to order 'squatters' out. BLM law enforcement can do that, something else is up.
Must be time to clear out the squatters! Why else would you put the armored vehicle in service!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.