All outside athletic events at Lake Havasu High were canceled Wednesday after rumors of threats circulated.
According to a text parents received from the Lake Havasu Unified School District, all events were canceled because of information that the school received.
“We are working with LHCPD to investigate the information that has been shared with us,” the text read. “We will communicate further tonight to bring closure to all."
Lake Havasu City Police Department Sgt. Frank Hayden told the News-Herald that there was a fight at the school between two students Wednesday, with one of those students being a member of the football team.
Hayden said information from a third-hand source indicated that the participant who wasn’t on the football team allegedly said he would return with a weapon and harm the football player. The game was canceled out of caution and police are continuing the investigation.
It's unknown if any arrests have been made.
Lake Havasu High athletic director Dustin Zampogna confirmed via text to the News-Herald that all events were canceled, but couldn’t be reached for further comment.
LHUSD public information officer Tristian Jandrew said the school heard rumors of threats, but “nothing substantiated.”
Events scheduled Wednesday were the Lake Havasu/River Valley freshman/sophomore football game and the cross country team’s Intrasquad Watermelon Run scrimmage at Lee Barnes Stadium. The football game is canceled and the cross country scrimmage is postponed for Thursday at 7 p.m.
The varsity football team was originally scheduled to practice outdoors Wednesday night, but moved their practice inside the school's gym due to activities prohibited outside.
(2) comments
What kind of weapon? Did police go to the threatening students home? I'm sure we'll find out through investigation?
What about my rights as a taxpayer? I pay taxes for that school and if I want to watch a football game then I want those kids out there on that field. Chances are so miniscule anything would happen and even if it did it wouldn't be serious. Kids are tough they'll recover. Come on Havasu! We should be picketing the school and in all the meetings screaming at everyone about this!
Please take this seriously, seriously.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.