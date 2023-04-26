The Lake Havasu High School varsity baseball and softball teams both compete in the first round of the 5A conference play-in tournament today.
The No. 16 Lady Knights will host the No. 17 Williams Field Black Hawks at 4 p.m. at Lake Havasu High School. The Black Hawks ended the regular season 18-13 and the Lady Knights finished 20-9.
The No. 13 Knights baseball team will host the No. 20 Casa Grande Cougars at 4 p.m. at Lake Havasu High School. The Knights finished the regular season 17-6 and the Cougars finished 7-13-1.
