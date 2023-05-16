Lake Havasu High School senior Levi Cook will be continuing his athletic and academic careers at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria, California, this fall.
Cook’s father actually attended the junior college back in the day, and went with his son to tour his old stomping grounds.
“They had apartments specifically for the athletes and the buildings were pretty new, relative to when my dad went there,” Cook said. “They had a bunch of upgrades.”
Cook played on the Knights varsity baseball team for four years. His senior season he had an impressive 0.522 batting average, 35 hits and 17 RBIs over the team’s 17 wins and seven losses.
“Ever since I was about 7 years old, I knew I wanted to keep playing (baseball) throughout my life,” Cook said. “It feels good knowing I can make my parents proud, play in college and have fun with all my new teammates.”
Cook plans on studying kinesiology at Allan Hancock College, with the possibility of exploring mechanical engineering as well.
“I’m excited to start a new path,” Cook said. “I’m excited to start a new chapter and see how it is on my own.”
