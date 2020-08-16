There hasn’t been a school board meeting that was open to in-person, public attendance since the coronavirus pandemic hit Lake Havasu City. But this Tuesday, with the discussion of reopening schools back on the agenda, that will change.
The Lake Havasu Unified School District school board meeting will be held at the Lake Havasu High School Performing Arts Center (located at 2675 Palo Verde Boulevard S.) at 6 p.m. In-person attendees will be welcomed — but a capacity limit of 50 individuals will be enforced, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control guidance and state orders.
For those who cannot or would prefer not to attend in person, the meeting will still be live-streamed at lhusd.org/boardvideos.
PAC audience members will be limited to three minutes for speaking, and email submissions for questions, comments or concerns will still be accepted. Emails must include a full name and will be read in order of receipt, limited to three minutes of reading aloud. Send them to boardmeeting@lhusd.org.
The change is a welcome one for many parents who have pushed for in-person attendance to be restored at LHUSD meetings. Since the meetings made the transition to live-stream only, public comments and questions have only been accepted via email, which some argue limits public access and the voices that can be heard.
At this week’s school board meeting, dozens of emails from teachers, students and parents were read aloud, with the reopening of schools as the main topic of discussion. Some pointed to Mohave County’s failure to meet state benchmarks for a safe return to classrooms, while others pushed the board to get students back to in-person education. Still others supported a hybrid option, suggesting alternating student schedules to limit person-to-person contact.
Many emails asked for a date to be set in order to plan for the return to the classroom, but after nearly four hours of meeting, the school board pushed the discussion to Aug. 18. So Havasu schools won’t be reopening for full in-person instruction on August 17 — the earliest date allowed by the state.
Reopening options are the first order of business on the upcoming meeting’s action agenda, followed by discussion and possible action on the location of board meetings during the pandemic — an item that will be presented by board member Nichole Cohen.
The action agenda includes 10 other items as of Friday evening, and the meeting is tentatively scheduled to last until 9 p.m.
