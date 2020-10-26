Lake Havasu Unified School District adopted new guidance released by the Centers for Disease Control that updates the definition of a close contact when it comes to positive covid-19 tests.
The new guidance defines a close contact as “someone who was within six feet of an infected person for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period (e.g., three five-minute exposures for a total of 15 minutes) starting from two days before illness onset (or, for asymptomatic patients, two days prior to test specimen collection) until the time the patient is isolated,” according to a letter released by the district Monday evening.
The new definition “will likely increase the number of students and staff who will be required to self-quarantine when there is a positive case of covid on campus,” the letter continued.
LHUSD is also working with new requirements for contact tracing, which will make the notification process a little longer.
“If a person tests positive for covid, but has no symptoms, we must notify anyone who was in close contact two days prior to the date of the test,” the letter reads. “If the person who tested positive reports having symptoms, we must notify anyone who was in close contact two days prior to the first day of symptoms.”
Superintendent Rebecca Stone wrote that the district knows “this continues to be an unsettling and sometimes frustrating experience,” but they are committed to continuing all precautionary measures.
