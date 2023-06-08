According to statements this year by Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster, visitors on the Colorado River account for about half of all boating traffic in Arizona. Now, sheriff’s officials are teaming up with the Arizona Game and Fish Department to make those boaters a little safer.
State officials launched their annual life jacket exchange program last month, allowing boaters and other members of the public to exchange their worn or damaged life jackets for new ones at locations throughout Arizona, free of charge. The event will arrive on Saturday in Lake Havasu City.
Sheriff’s officials are expected to join the Arizona Game and Fish Department in hosting the event from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at the London Bridge Beach Stage
Havasu residents may exchange their old or damaged life jackets at the event, with the exception of orange Type 2 life jackets. Supplies will be limited, and participants are asked to arrive early.
Arizona law requires that watercraft have enough life jackets onboard for all passengers. Those life jackets must be accessible and in a condition available for immediate and effective use. Arizona law also requires that all watercraft longer than 16 feet have a Type 4 throwable floatation device.
Children younger than 12 are required to wear a personal floatation device whenever a watercraft is underway.
“Bad things can happen fast on a boat, and a life jacket can be the only thing to keep you alive,” said MCSO Sgt. Kyler Cox last month. “People take for granted the power of open water. A simple cramp could cause someone to drown. Even the strongest swimmers should never leave a boat and enter the water without a flotation device.”
