A long election seasons draws to an end tonight, and Today's News-Herald journalists will be up late to help share the developments. We may not get an answer about who wins the White House tonight, but we'll have a good idea about state races. Reporter Michael Zogg will be at the Mohave County elections office in Kingman as votes are being counted, while Brandon Messick, Daisy Nelson, Jeremiah Martinez, Carly Arsenault, Greg Moberly and Brandon Bowers will be in the Today's News-Herald newsroom. And we'll get some updates from La Paz County, too, from Parker Pioneer reporter John Gutekunst. Please join us tonight as we provide updates about the 2020 election. Live coverage begins at 6 p.m.
