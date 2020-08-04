Throughout the evening, Today's News-Herald will provide election results, candidate reactions, and more live coverage on this page.
7:00 p.m. Polls are officially closed across the state. If you're still in line, you're clear to stay and cast your vote.
The first results in Mohave County will be posted by 8 p.m.
5:21 p.m. Polls close at 7 p.m., so you still have an hour and a half left to cast your votes. Here's a list of the polling places in Lake Havasu City:
The Lake Havasu North precinct in the Desert Hills area is comprised of voters in the Board of Supervisors District 5. Voters have two polling locations to choose from:
- Mountain View Property Owners Association, located at 2635 Anita Avenue
- Bethany Bible Church, located at 1200 Park Terrace Avenue
The Lake Havasu South precinct includes Lake Havasu City and all the voters in Board of Supervisors District 3. There are four available polling locations:
- Mount Olive Lutheran Church, located at 2170 Havasupai Boulevard
- Quality Inn, located at 271 Lake Havasu Avenue
- Community Presbyterian Church, located at 3450 Chemehuevi Boulevard
- St. Michael’s United Methodist Church, located at 2895 S Jamaica Boulevard
5:05 p.m. Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert said over 30,000 early votes have been counted and will be included in the first posting of results at 8 p.m. tonight. Final election results are expected between 1 and 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Tempert believes the ratio between early ballots and those voting today is 2-1, and the trend will continue in that manner in the future.
He added that today, the county pools are "very consistent as it was in the 2016 election, but slightly lighter." That's thanks to the state and county "steering citizens to try to use early ballots" and the response to the coronavirus. Because of the increase in early ballots, the county is seeing a higher turnout than in 2016.
Due to covid-19 concerns, Tempert has a skeleton crew working at the polls. Normally, there would be 400 workers, but today, only about 250 were used.
As of 4 p.m., there were no reports of long lines at any of the county's 37 polling places.
