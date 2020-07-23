Developing benchmarks based on public health data that schools will use to derminte start dates.
Earlier: Arizona's coronavirus closures will be extended for gyms, bars, night clubs, water parks and tubing.
Gov. Ducey announced the extension at a press conference on Thursday. He did not say how long the extension would last, but it will be reviewed again in two weeks, according to a statement from the governor's office.
"These are the direct recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control," Ducey said.
