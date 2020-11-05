President Trump delivers remarks on November 5.

(3) comments

IcePick
IcePick

Democrats and Freedom.

James O'Keefe (JamesOKeefeIII) Tweeted:

BREAKING: Michigan @USPS Whistleblower Details Directive From Superiors: Back-Date Late Mail-In-Ballots As Received November 3rd, 2020 So They Are Accepted

“Separate them from standard letter mail so they can hand stamp them with YESTERDAY'S DATE & put them through"

#MailFraud https://t.co/n7AcNwpq80 https://twitter.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/1324174186366074880?s=20

Dawn King

Maybe if someone would tell twump just how old our Constitution is, he will stop trying to screw it!

Very Stable Genius 2020

Why are so many fooled by this lying, corrupt person? A person who wants us to keep counting votes where he is losing and stop counting votes where he is winning. A person that is deliberately undermining our democracy right before our very eyes.

