Watch a press conference with Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Monday afternoon.

What nonsense. Not enough observers? Do they think poll workers are as deceitful as the Trump administration itself? Nationwide voter suppression? It wasn't the Democrats who were limiting polling locations or drop off boxes. This election is over, but Trump and the Republicans foolish enough to remain loyal to his sinking ship still don't get it! The majority of people voted to end the politics of division with Biden receiving 5 million more votes than Trump and also capturing the electoral-college votes needed to win using a system that needs to be abolished. You can't cheat your way to that extreme. The real fraud is Trump, not the American voter, the poll workers, or the Democratic Party. Yet the Trump plan is to continue the politics of hate as they make accusations essentially calling Democrats frauds and liars. They have spent 4 years demonizing Democrats and anyone else that does not agree with them. They have lied, exaggerated, and embarrassed the country in front of the whole world and still want to continue this hate train till the very end. Trump rather than loss with dignity, can't get past the narcissistic disgrace he has always been. Just leave Mr.Trump and don't make it harder for the half plus 5 million of us to forgive the other half of American voters that actually voted for you a second time. We have work to do to heal the divide in this nation and you certainly are not part of the solution.

