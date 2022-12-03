Christmas Boat Parade of Lights

The Christmas Boat Parade of Lights took place at the Bridgewater Channel on Saturday. 

 Jeremiah Martinez/Today's News-Herald

Lake Havasu City holds its annual Boat Parade of Lights in the Bridgewater Channel. It's the 40th annual version of the Christmas tradition on the Colorado River. The Parade begins at 6 p.m. Video provided by The Bridge.

