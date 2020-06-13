The west entrance to London Bridge Beach off of Sir Peter Gadsden Street will be closed from 6 a.m. Monday until 6 p.m. Wednesday as city crews preform some work in the area.
Lake Havasu City announced in a press release that it will be installing piping across the road early next week as part of its effort to deliver effluent – treated wastewater suitable for irrigation – to London Bridge Beach Park.
London Bridge Beach will remain open, however, with access remaining available via the northern entrance off McCulloch Boulevard.
The city is asking the public to use caution and follow construction signs while traveling near the construction area.
For more information on the project contact Lake Havasu City at 928-854-0789.
