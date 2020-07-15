Lake Havasu City’s annual celebration of its famous antique span is being canceled for 2020 because of concerns about coronavirus, organizers announced on Wednesday.
London Bridge Days are typically celebrated in October, but parade chairman Joe Tobin said the parade had to be canceled because the uncertainty of the pandemic made planning and coordination difficult.
Lake Havasu City has had 565 positive cases of coronavirus as of Wednesday. Surging cases in Arizona and other western states have prompted a series of closures and event cancellations.
The London Bridge, built in 1831, was purchased for $2.46 million by Havasu’s founder, Robert McCulloch, who had it shipped to Arizona and reassembled over the Colorado River, brick by brick. It was dedicated to great fanfare in 1971 and has remained Havasu’s top tourist attraction. At its peak decades ago, the London Bridge Days was an 11-day affair each fall, filled with community event and capped off with the parade down McCulloch Boulevard.
