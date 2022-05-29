LOST LAKE RESORT, Calif — Firefighters continued to contain the Lost Lake Fire Sunday afternoon. The fire, which was listed at 5,715 acres at 11:15 a.m. Sunday, has been burning in a rural area of the Colorado River Indian Tribes reservation about 14 miles southwest of Parker. The fire’s eastern flank jumped the Colorado River on Saturday, threatening about 15 homes in the area of 15th Avenue. Firefighters who patrolled the area overnight found little fire activity and said residents in that area may be allowed to return to their homes if conditions remained favorable.
Evacuation orders for Lost Lake Resort were lifted Saturday night after power was restored to the area. Residents have been returning to their homes.
The fire is listed as 34% contained.
The fire continues to burn along both sides the Colorado River in California and Arizona. The fire is most active along the Colorado River basin on both sides of the river. Firefighters are working to stop the fire’s northern progression by using six large helicopters that are supporting firefighters on the ground who are using heavy equipment, a fire boat, and engines to contain the fire’s spread.
The fire boat and aircraft are supporting firefighters with providing water crews extinguish thick brush and salt cedar that grows within the river basin. Firefighters are patrolling the southern flanks of the fire area to ensure there is no remaining heat.
Fire officials said their objectives include keeping the fire inside the river basin, away from populated community areas, specifically north of Agnes Wilson Road, and safely protecting structures along 15th avenue.
Firefighters are coordinating with resource advisors to identify and protect cultural, archeological, and other sensitive sites while they work to contain the fire.
