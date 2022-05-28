LOST LAKE RESORT, Calif. — The Lost Lake Fire, which has been raging since Thursday morning in desert brush about 14 miles southwest of Parker, grew to 5,900 acres on Saturday. About 150 fire personnel from multiple agencies are on site. The fire was about 44 percent contained as of Saturday afternoon, according to officials.
High winds pushed the fire across the Colorado River and into Arizona around 2 p.m. Saturday, threatening 12 homes along 15th Avenue.
Meanwhile, power was restored to Lost Lake Resort on the California side of the river, but the resort area remains under evacuation orders. U.S. Highway 95 reopened on Friday, but fire officials caution drivers from stopping along the roadway because it poses additional dangers to firefighters working in the area.
The fire is most active on the northeast flank along both sides of the Colorado River. Growing to nearly 5,000 acres on Friday, the Lost Lake fire became the largest wildfire in California in 2022.
Wind and dry vegetation in the area were fueling the fire’s growth as multiple agencies worked to contain it and keep it from jumping over the Colorado River into Arizona. About 150 fire personnel from multiple regional agencies were actively working to secure a perimeter around the area of Lost Lake and Hidden Valley resorts and keep it from jumping over the Colorado River and spreading into Arizona.
“The challenge is to get that perimeter in as the wind pushes it forward,” said Michelle Puckett, a fire information officer with the Bureau of Land Management.
Firefighters are using heavy equipment, aircraft and engines to keep the fire from the Wilson/ Agnes Road and to protect the communities of Lost Lake, Hidden Valley Resorts and structures along 15th Avenue.
The American Red Cross has set up a reception and care center at the Parker Community/Senior Center, at 12th Street and Laguna Avenue in Parker.
