A Lake Havasu City man was arrested this weekend in an alleged stabbing incident.
Details in the case remained pending from investigators in the case as of Monday morning. According to police records, 39-year-old Andrew Z. Bunger was arrested at about 8:40 p.m. Sunday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct with a weapon at the 1700 block of Magnolia Drive.
Records show that Bunger was transferred into custody at Lake Havasu City Jail, where he was again cited at 4:40 a.m. Monday on one felony count of destruction or injury of jail property.
Lake Havasu City prosecutors filed a felony complaint against Bunger in Lake Havasu City Justice Court on Monday. He is expected to be indicted in Mohave Superior Court later this month.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.