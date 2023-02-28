A Lake Havasu City man is in custody this week after an alleged arson on the 1100 block of Regency Drive.
The fire was reported at about 11 p.m. Monday, when a neighbor reportedly saw flames at the rear of a duplex at the address. City officials say the neighbor alerted homeowners to the situation, who evacuated the structure. Responding firefighters reported heavy fire conditions at the scene.
Four engine companies, one truck company and a battalion chief ultimately responded to the fire, which was extinguished within 45 minutes. No injuries were reported, and crews remained on the scene for an hour afterward to conduct salvage operations.
Franklin D. Robertson, 69, was arrested near the location at about 11:49 p.m. on one felony count of arson of an occupied structure.
Additional details in the case will be released as they become available.
