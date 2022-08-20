FORT MOHAVE — The Mohave County Sheriff’s Department announced on Friday the arrest of a California man on eight counts of human smuggling in the area of Fort Mohave.
According to a report, patrol deputies conducted a traffic stop early Wednesday morning on a black SUV, which was allegedly driven by Huntington Park, California, resident Ricardo Escamilla, 53. According to investigators, the vehicle was fixed with nearly-opaque window tint when deputies approached the driver, and officials could hear the sound of movement inside after knocking on one of the windows.
The driver, later identified as Escamilla, rolled down the passenger side front window, and deputies again requested he lower the back window.
Deputies approached the passenger side rear door and knocked on the window and heard a significant amount of movement inside the vehicle.
After allegedly not complying several times with the deputy’s request, the window was finally rolled down and deputies observed several Hispanic subjects in the rear of the vehicle attempting to conceal themselves.
Deputies removed Escamilla from the vehicle and detained him while waiting for backup to arrive. Deputies made contact with the eight subjects inside the vehicle, all of which admitted they had entered the country illegally and Escamilla had picked them up in Phoenix, to be transported to California.
A records check revealed Escamilla himself was not in the country legally. He had been deported previously and had several previous arrests. U.S. Border Patrol Agents responded and took custody of the eight subjects found in the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle revealed a large amount of United States and Mexican currency. Ricardo Escamilla was arrested and transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman without incident.
