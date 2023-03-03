A 39-year-old Bullhead City man will face charges of second-degree murder in a shooting that occurred this week.
According to the Bullhead City Police Department, suspect Robert R. Logan and the victim became involved in a verbal confrontation in the parking lot outside of a Bullhead City laundromat. The argument turned into a physical fight at the scene, police said, before the two men eventually separated. At that point, investigators say Logan produced a handgun and shot the 56-year-old victim.
Police say the victim was unarmed at the time of the shooting, and was pronounced deceased when first responders arrived at the scene.
According to the Bullhead City Police Department, the men did not know each other, and it is unclear what their argument was about. Logan was taken into custody at the scene, and transported to Mohave County Jail. As of Friday morning, Logan remained in custody with bond yet to be determined.
