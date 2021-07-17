A man was critically injured Saturday afternoon after his Jet Ski collided with a boat near Site Six on Lake Havasu.
According to Mohave County Sheriff Office Sgt. Kyler Cox, the collision was reported at noon. When deputies responded to the scene, they found an adult male with a significant laceration to one of his arms.
Bystanders were attempting to pull him from the water onto their boat's swim deck. Deputies dove into the water and pulled him onto their patrol boat.
After they applied a tourniquet, the man was transported to Site Six, where he was then taken to Havasu Regional Medical Center in "critical but stable condition," Cox said. Later in the day, Cox added that the victim was flown to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.
The sole operator of the Jet Ski was the only one injured in the collision. The cause is still under investigation.
