A Lake Havasu City motorist died Monday morning, after his car left the roadway and collided with a palm tree on North McCulloch Boulevard.
The accident was reported shortly before 8 a.m., when a 2004 Chevy Astro van was traveling westbound on the 2800 block of McCulloch Boulevard drifted from the roadway for reasons unknown, and crashed into the palm tree. The driver, identified as 53-year-old Stephen Bruner, was pronounced dead at the scene.
North McCulloch Boulevard was closed for several hours between Eastwind Drive and El Dorado Avenue as Lake Havasu City detectives investigated the incident. According to police, neither speed nor impairment appear to have been factors in the accident.
(1) comment
Poor guy probably got cutoff by someone speeding down McCulloch like so many do…
