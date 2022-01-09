Mohave County Sheriff's Department reported that deputies found a body in the area of Body Beach on Saturday afternoon. According to a news release from the sheriff's department, witnesses reported seeing a fully clothed man walking into the water from shore, never resurfacing. Just before 6 p.m. Saturday, deputies conducted a search by boat, and found the man's body in approximately 5 feet of water. The man's identity hasn't been released because the sheriff's department hasn't yet notified his family.
