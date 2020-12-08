A man was hospitalized Monday night after a house fire in the 2000 block of Tradewind Drive. According to the Lake Havasu City Fire Department, a family member called 911 when they saw a fire on a monitor in their father's bedroom.
A construction worker nearby discovered smoke coming from the house and rushed to the front door and kicked it in. Two Havasu police officers entered the home and removed the man from the house. The first fire company reporting to the scene found the house filled with smoke and the elderly man needing immediate transport to the hospital. The man's condition as of Tuesday morning wasn't immediately available.
Four engine companies, one truck company, one alternative response vehicle and a battalion chief gained control of the fire within 20 minutes.
Two police officers and the construction worker reported smoke inhalation, but all three declined medical treatment. One firefighter reported a minor injury. CERT responded to the fire to assist with rehabilitation duties for the firefighters. Crews remained on scene for an additional two hours conducting salvage operations at the home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
