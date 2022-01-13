One man is in critical condition after an ATV crash on Thursday afternoon.
On Industrial Boulevard near A.L.L. Roofing around 1:45 p.m., a man traveling eastbound on a quad left the roadway, striking the curb and flipping the ATV, according to Lake Havasu City Police on scene. The man was ejected several feet from the vehicle into the bushes.
Lifesaving measures were performed at the scene. The man was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center in critical condition. He was not wearing a helmet, police said.
The cause of the single-vehicle crash is under investigation.
