Medics are treating the man in his home after he was apparently injured during the exchange of gunfire with police officers. According to police, officers were able to obtain a visual on the man, who was laying on the ground near a gun inside the home.
The man is identified as a white male, but no name or other identifying information has been released.
Earlier: Lake Havasu City police exchanged gunfire with a man at a house in the 3000 block of Pocahontas Drive, near South Palo Verde Boulevard, Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the man walked to the back of the house and fired multiple rounds, then went to the front of the house and fired again, this time in the direction of police officers.
The officers returned fire and the man went back into his home. Police don't know if he was injured, and they said they plan to deploy a drone to try to get a better visual of the home.
Police say that officers were able to make "limited contact" with the unidentified man, who made several "irrational statements" about harming the president.
Earlier: Lake Havasu City police have blocked off a portion of a neighborhood in the 3000 block of Pocahontas Drive, near South Palo Verde Boulevard, after a man allegedly pulled a gun during a deputy's visit to his home.
According to Havasu Police Sgt. Tom Gray, the deputy backed away and the sheriff's department alerted the sheriff and police SWAT teams.
Watch this page for updates on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.