A man was killed Saturday in an accident at Jamaica and McCulloch boulevards. According to Lake Havasu City Police, a 2019 Toyota Corolla operated by an 82-year-old driver was traveling west on McCulloch Boulevard when the crash occurred.
The driver of the Corolla failed to stop at a stop sign at the Jamaica Boulevard intersection, where it collided with a 2021 Can-Am, which was in the eastbound lanes of McCulloch and making a left turn onto Jamaica. A Can-Am is a type of off-road vehicle. The impact caused the Can-Am to roll, ejecting the adult driver, who suffered fatal injuries.
The identities of the driver and the victim were not immediately available, but police say more details will be released in the coming days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.