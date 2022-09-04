NEEDLES, Calif. -- A California man was shot to death after he allegedly took a deputy’s gun during a traffic stop Saturday afternoon. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Nikolas McPheter, 27, of Canyon Lake, California, was pulled over near L Street and West Broadway Street in Needles while driving a maroon Toyota Scion. According to the department, the passenger in the vehicle was under a protective court order from McPheter because of previous domestic violence incidents.
When deputies attempted to detain McPheter, he struggled and gained control of a deputy's firearm. He was struck by gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.